Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Resources
1933 - 2020
John Pariseau Obituary
John R. Pariseau, 86

Oxford - Mr. John R. Pariseau, 86, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial with military honors will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. The full obituary is available on the funeral home's website.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
