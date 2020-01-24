|
John R. Pariseau, 86
Oxford - Mr. John R. Pariseau, 86, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family.
A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial with military honors will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. The full obituary is available on the funeral home's website.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020