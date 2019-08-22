|
|
John J. Parke, 44
SHREWSBURY - John J. "JJ" Parke, 44 of Shrewsbury died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.
Born in Worcester, the son of Guy R. and Christine Wills, JJ graduated from South High School, class of 1993. A hard worker, JJ was employed at UPS as a package handler. In his free time, he loved nature, spending many hours fishing and doing landscape work, and over the years he grew to enjoy painting.
In addition to his parents, JJ is survived by his daughters Alyssa Brescia, Hannah Parke, and a grandson, Hunter M. Brescia.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with JJ's family on Saturday, August 24, 2019 between the hours of 9:30 am and 11:30 AM at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 PM at St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Hannah Parke Fund, c/o DCU Bank, 225 Shrewsbury Street, Worcester, MA 01604. To view his complete obituary or to leave a note of condolence, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019