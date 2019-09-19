|
|
John P. Parsekian, 69
MILLBURY - John P. Parsekian, 69, died Tuesday, Sept. 17th at UMASS Memorial Medical Center.
He leaves his mother, Mardel A. (Carlson) Parsekian; two sons, John R. Parsekian and his wife, Amy of Sutton and Jason M. Parsekian of Millbury; a daughter, Jennifer L. Turner of Millbury; a brother, Robert Parsekian of Millbury; four grandchildren, Joshua, Michael and Dylan Parsekian and Dennis Bradstreet; and a great grandson, Jullian Parsekian; a niece, Nicole Parsekian; his sole mate of 18 years, Marie King. He is predeceased by his father, John H. Parsekian.
John was born and raised in Millbury where he decided to have a family and raise his children. He worked at New England Electric as a welder and at the age of 50 decided he wanted to become a lineman and climb poles for national grid. He thrived at bad snowstorms in New York he said it was the best feeling to see people's faces when he got there electricity back on.
Our dad was known by many as having the biggest heart I know. He brought in the homeless, dressed up as Santa and donated bicycles to the kids every year for the Lions Club giving at Christmas. He would give you his last dollar not knowing where his next one -would come from.
His passion was his hot rods and his love was his grandchildren. If you knew our dad for the man he was, you loved him. Many memories will come to mind good and bad. For those of you who knew my dad and didn't love him.... "he will be buried upside down so you can all kiss his ass!"
Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Sunday, Sept 22nd from 2 to 5 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 23rd at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 10 Waters St., in Millbury. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery in Worcester. Memorial contributions may be made to , stjude.org Please visit John's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019