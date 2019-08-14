|
|
John D. Patrone, Esq., 58
LOS ANGELES, CA - John Daniel Patrone, Esq., 58, of Los Angeles, CA, formerly of Worcester, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born on January 22, 1961 in Worcester, MA to the late Frank A. and Eileen B. (Salmon) Patrone. He leaves behind his life partner, John Patrick Mihelich, his sister Eileen Wood and husband Richard, his brother Frank Patrone and wife Carleen, a niece, two nephews, two grandnephews, two aunts, and several cousins.
John received his Master's in Mass Communication from Boston University and his Law Degree from Boston University School of Law in 1986. Amongst his many achievements, he was Corporate Counsel & Director of Government Affairs for MediaOne and Commissioner for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Telecommunications & Energy. He would later become co-owner of GDH Media in Los Angeles, CA.
John had a passion for politics, news, film, and television. Through GDH Media, he would unite these passions; creating his sounding board to webcast, educate, and entertain. He was known for his discerning wit, his determination, his loyalty, and his outspoken spirit. He loved animals, especially dogs. John and John's family included Golden Retrievers Tegan, McGregor, Zoë, Abby, and Cooper.
Relatives and friends are invited to of calling hours on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2-5 pm with a prayer service to begin immediately at 5 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to the West Valley Animal Shelter, 20655 Plummer St, Chatsworth, CA 91311.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019