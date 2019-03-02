|
John C. Pereira, 52
Auburn - John C. Pereira, 52, of Auburn passed away on Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 at UMass Medical Center, Lake Ave., Worcester surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Leigh A. (Benoit) Pereira.
Mr. Pereira was a production coordinator at IPG Photonics in Oxford for the past 4 years.
John was born May 7, 1966 in Boston the son of the late Joseph D. and Mildred M. (Patterson) Pereira. He was a graduate of Uxbridge High School.
In addition to his wife of 17 years, he is survived by one son, Joshua J.L. and his wife Holly Pereira of MD, four daughters, Crystal R. Chevrette and her husband Zachary of Webster, Heather Pereira-Guevara and her husband Rafael of Webster, Ashleigh Cote and her husband Michael of Southbridge and Stephanie Cumming of GA., one brother, Joseph Pereira ,three sisters, Kathy Bergeron, Pat Jose, Joanne Lebel, and 5 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Marianne Townsend.
Memorial services will be held Tues., March 5, 2019 at 10 AM in the Valley Chapel of the Nazarene, 14 Hunter Rd., Uxbridge.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019