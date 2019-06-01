|
|
John A. Perham, 71
Fitzwilliam, NH - John A. Perham, 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He is pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 18 years, Marjorie (Cloutier) Perham. He is survived by his daughter and caregiver, Christine Pierce of Swanzey, NH; son, Robert Irvine of Leominster; and four grandchildren, Amanda Irvine, Jeffrey Glennon, Justin Irvine, and Nicholas Irvine. He leaves his siblings, Jill Hannah, and David Perham, both of Clinton; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his sister, Constance Macomber.
John was born in Clinton to the late David and Ruth (Tardiff) Perham. He graduated from Clinton High School and was drafted to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After three years, John was honorably discharged as a Specialist Fourth Class and awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service. He returned home safely to begin his lifelong career in Engineering, working for more than 25 years with Nypro, Inc. in Clinton until his retirement. John enjoyed his later years on his farm in Fitzwilliam, surrounded by nature, his many gardens and animals. Always young at heart, his enjoyments included playing video games, competing in seasonal fantasy sports leagues, attending concerts, and learning the guitar. He was an avid golfer and sports fan who faithfully cheered for the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, and Celtics. He closely followed politics, enjoyed reading, and was the first to help another in need. John was happiest in the company of family and will be forever missed and remembered lovingly by all who knew him. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5 until 7PM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. A committal service with military honors will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11AM at the MA Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of John A. Perham to: , Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 1 to June 7, 2019