Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family

John Perrone, 70



Provincetown - Perrone, John, 70, of Provincetown, passed away on April 5, 2020.



He will be laid to rest in Worcester, MA alongside his late parents, Jane (Maddalena) and John Perrone on Friday, August 21st at St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge Street at 12:00 pm. Friends and relatives are invited to attend.



Bartlett Funeral Home



338 Court Street



Plymouth, MA 02360





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store