John L. Poulin, 71CLINTON - John L. Poulin, 71, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in UMass Medical Center, Worcester, after a brief period of declining health.He leaves two sisters: Patricia A. O'Malley Loverro, and Kathleen Valeri, wife of the late Peter "Mejoe" Valeri, both of Clinton; many nieces, nephews, and their families. One brother, George "Pudge" O'Malley, predeceased him.John was born and raised in Clinton, son of the late Louis J. Poulin and Esther E. (McGilvray) O'Malley Poulin. He attended local schools.For many years, he worked for the Town of Clinton Department of Public Works.A former member of the Clinton Lodge of Elks and St. John's Church, he enjoyed fishing, and was a devoted son, who lovingly helped to care for his late mother, for many years until the time of her death.Per his request, funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, are private. There are no calling hours. For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to WHEAT Community Café, P.O. Box 847, Clinton, MA 01510. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. To share a memory of John, or offer condolences to his family, please visit