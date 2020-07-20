1/1
John Poulin
1948 - 2020
John L. Poulin, 71

CLINTON - John L. Poulin, 71, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in UMass Medical Center, Worcester, after a brief period of declining health.

He leaves two sisters: Patricia A. O'Malley Loverro, and Kathleen Valeri, wife of the late Peter "Mejoe" Valeri, both of Clinton; many nieces, nephews, and their families. One brother, George "Pudge" O'Malley, predeceased him.

John was born and raised in Clinton, son of the late Louis J. Poulin and Esther E. (McGilvray) O'Malley Poulin. He attended local schools.

For many years, he worked for the Town of Clinton Department of Public Works.

A former member of the Clinton Lodge of Elks and St. John's Church, he enjoyed fishing, and was a devoted son, who lovingly helped to care for his late mother, for many years until the time of her death.

Per his request, funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, are private. There are no calling hours. For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to WHEAT Community Café, P.O. Box 847, Clinton, MA 01510. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. To share a memory of John, or offer condolences to his family, please visit

www.mcnallywatson.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 20 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-3144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service

July 20, 2020
PA=at and Jodi
Our sympathy and love of the passing of Uncle John. Such a great happy guy , just like this sisters and his nieces He was very kind to nurses especially .
Ellen Philbin
July 18, 2020
John Louie, you will be missed, a good guy and good friend to me. Walter Wladz Nosek.
Walter Nosek
Friend
July 18, 2020
RIP Lou ... prayers for your family.
Debra McMahon-Cote
Friend
July 18, 2020
He will be missed, he had a big heart for everyone he has every meet. He always bought gifts to every child he seen often, and candy to the doctors offices. Rest in peace John, you are with Mom. My condolences to the family.
Corinne Nuttle
Friend
July 17, 2020
This was a wonderful man, He was always good to my daughter and myself I have many fond memories of louie And many laughs. I will miss him very much.
Sherry Boisoneault
Friend
July 17, 2020
Sorry to learn of John's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during the difficult time. May he rest in peace.
Gail & Jerry Callahan
Friend
July 17, 2020
Sweet Lou, you will be always remembered!!!
Toby Gray
Friend
July 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family.
Cynthia Strong
July 17, 2020
John always had a smile even when he was trying to be grumpy. He always would bring us nurses treats he had a kind heart. May he rest in peace
Marianne Tencati
Acquaintance
