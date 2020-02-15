|
John "Jack" Power, 84
Worcester - John "Jack" P. Power, 84, of Worcester died peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020 in St. Francis Rehab. & Nursing Center.
He leaves his wife of 53 years, Theresa M. (Thibeault) Power, his children Christine M. Hollatz of Quincy; Kevin M. Power and his wife Kimberly of Sterling and Susan M. Fitzgerald and her husband Sean of Auburn; five grandchildren, Evan, Colin, Owen, Matthew and Megan, one niece and two nephews. He was born in Worcester, son of the late John J. and Germaine M. (Ducharme) Power. He was a graduate of Worcester Boys Trade High School in 1954. He moved to Leicester where he helped complete construction of his family home and build their garage.
Jack was a finish carpenter working in home construction for several years. He then worked at Consolidated Fabricators in Auburn, where he was a sheet metal worker, when he retired in 1992. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served with the 501st Infantry. Jack's hobby was cooking, his family especially loved his corned beef and cabbage, bread pudding and spaghetti bake. He loved the winter time and a good snow storm so he could go out and use his snow blower. He enjoyed watching the Boston sports teams and going to an occasional game. He enjoyed spending family summer vacations at Old Orchard Beach.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Vernon Hill Neighborhood at St. Francis Rehab. & Nursing Center for all of their kindness.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday Feb, 18, 2020 from DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph Church at Holy Family Parish, 35 Hamilton St. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to St. Francis Rehab. & Nursing Center, 101 Plantation St, Worcester, Ma., 01604.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020