John P. Powers, 78
Holden - John P. Powers, 78, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Worcester Rehabilitation & Health Care Center after an illness. He was born in Worcester, the son of John J. and Veronica I. (Farrell) Powers and had lived most of his life in Holden.
His loving wife of 44 years, Jeanne A. (Gargolinski) Powers, passed away in 2009. He leaves his son, John T. Powers and his wife, Diana of Rutland; his daughter, Deborah A. Trottier and her husband, Scott of Hubbardston; his brother, Thomas Powers of Worcester; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Alyssa, Jessica, Matthew, Ryan, Erin and Kara; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Carolyn A. Peura who died in 2018, and his grandson, Justin Trottier.
John was a graduate of Clark University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He was a tax accountant for Norton Company for over 25 years before retiring in 1987. He was a member of St. George Church in Worcester and the New England Fly Tyers Club. He enjoyed fly fishing, camping and trips to Hawaii. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with John's family on Saturday, February 8th from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral home service at 10:30 a.m. in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfunerahome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020