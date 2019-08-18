|
John "Jack" H. Quinlan, Jr.
Northborough - John "Jack" H. Quinlan, Jr., a longtime resident of Northborough, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019; he was 92 years old. Jack grew up in South Boston and although he lived in Northborough for almost 60 years, he remained a city boy at heart. He graduated from South Boston High School, Boston University and was a Certified Public Accountant. Jack served in the U.S. Navy and while working at the Charlestown Navy Yard he met his future wife, Pauline Mitchell. They married soon after and celebrated 70 years of marriage before Pauline's passing in October 2018.
Jack is survived by their five children, Linda Q. Holbrook and her husband Michael of Fairhaven, John R. Quinlan of Arundel, ME, Nancy E. Quinlan of Worcester, Joanne C. Borus and her husband Gregory of Millbury, and Paul M. Quinlan of Leominster. He also leaves five grandchildren, Melanie Sullivan, William Holbrook, Leah Chiaravalloti, Carly Wilks, and Andrew Borus, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Quinlan, sister, Joan Mullen and his daughters-in-law, Elizabeth Quinlan and Karen Quinlan.
Jack worked at many firms including Peat Marwick Mitchell, Bowlmor, Phalo and retired 12 years ago, at age 80, from Singer & Lusardi in Worcester. He loved music of all kinds and enjoyed going to concerts, especially at Indian Ranch. A great athlete in his day, Jack still could be found following sports, most especially the Patriots. An enthusiastic storyteller, Jack would strike up a conversation with anyone and was friendly to all. Above all, he was always there for his family.
Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, from St. Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough. Burial will follow in Howard Street Cemetery.
Jack's family wishes to acknowledge the Homestead Hall staff for their kind and compassionate care shown to him during his stay there. They respectfully ask that in Jack's memory, memorial contributions be made to the Homestead Hall –activity fund, 10 Homestead Ave., Worcester, MA 01610. To leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019