John J. Quinlivan, 59
SHREWSBURY - John J. Quinlivan, 59, of Shrewsbury, passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
He leaves his loving parents, Bernard and Kathleen (Sullivan) Quinlivan of Shrewsbury; his beloved wife of more than thirty-three years, Karen (Doull) Quinlivan; their loving children, Patrick Quinlivan and his wife Suzanne of North Andover and Meghan Zawadzki and her husband Troy of Nashville, TN; his treasured granddaughter, Quinn Zawadzki; his loving brothers, Bernard Quinlivan and wife Annmarie of Shrewsbury, Mark Quinlivan and wife Andrea of Shrewsbury, Thomas Quinlivan and wife Maureen of Rutland, Jim Quinlivan and wife Karen of Shrewsbury, and Joseph Quinlivan and wife Kim of Medway; his sister-in-laws Laura Taylor of Shrewsbury, and Susan Prior and husband Stephen of Shrewsbury; as well as nineteen wonderful nieces and nephews. John also leaves his loyal and cherished dog, Lucy.
Born in Worcester and brought up in Shrewsbury, John was one of six sons born to Bernard and Kathleen Quinlivan. He was an optimist who believed in the best of people and was always there to lend a generous helping hand for those in need. He was a graduate of St. John's High School, Class of 1979, before going on to attend Southeastern Massachusetts University in Dartmouth – where he achieved a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering and would meet his beloved Karen.
From 1995 until 1997, John worked as Vice President for Neles Jamesbury. Shortly thereafter, Metso acquired the company and he was promoted to President of Metso Automation, and spent the next fourteen years as such leading the company to great success. He worked as President of Metso Global Flow Control from 2013 until 2019. He was a leader in business, and his time at Metso was defined by growth, job creation, and results. John was an admired leader who was known for his kind and generous spirit, always striving to ensure the well-being of all employees.
As an alumnus, he sat on the Board of Trustees at St. John's High School. He was a member of Worcester Country Club, where he often sliced his tee ball on the second hole onto East Mountain Street. He was deep in faith and an active member of St. Mary's Church in Shrewsbury.
John's passion in life was his immediate and extended family and friends. John relished hosting cookouts by his pool for his children and their many cousins and always had a way of bringing people together. He was an avid sports fan who loved Sundays in the Fall taking his father, children, nephews, nieces, and brothers to Patriots games. He enjoyed a passion for cooking, and could always be found in the kitchen on the holidays preparing a meal for his entire extended family.
John always believed the best in everyone, and was one of the most kind, humble, and giving people you could meet. He was constantly helping those in need and did so quietly and discreetly. John never seemed to run out of love, goodness, or generosity. His kindness and loyalty knew no bounds. He was an amazing husband, dad, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend who always put others first and himself last. He will be dearly missed and remembered by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John J. Quinlivan Scholarship Fund at St. John's High School (378 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545).
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mr. Quinlivan's family between the hours of 3:00 and 7:00 PM on Monday June 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA – proper social distancing measures will be taken, and face masks will be required upon entry into the church. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately for his family, followed by a private burial at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury.
The BRITTON - SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.