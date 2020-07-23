1/1
John Racine
1967 - 2020
{ "" }
John F. Racine, 53

Auburn - John Francis Racine, 53, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital.

He was born in Worcester, son of the late Joseph L. Racine, Jr. and Patricia A. (Buckley) Racine and graduated from South High School. John worked as a carpenter by trade and once worked for Paul Flury Builders. John was a die-hard Miami Dolphins fan and in earlier years he enjoyed fishing. He most enjoyed spending time with his son Kyle and their many summer trips to Hampton Beach.

John is survived by his son, Kyle J. Racine of Oxford, his brother, Brian D. Racine and his wife Melissa of Worcester, his sister, Nicole A. Racine with whom he lived in Auburn, two nephews, Sean and Kevin Racine and several cousins. John was predeceased by his brother Joseph L. Racine, III.

Visiting hours to celebrate John's life will be held Sunday, July 26th from 2:00 until 4:00 pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester.

To place an online message of condolence, please visit

www.callahanfay.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home
