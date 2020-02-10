|
John S. Railsback
NORTHBOROUGH - John Stuart Railsback passed away February 9, 2020 after a short battle with lung cancer. He was 73 years young. John was born and raised in Wellesley, Massachusetts, the son of the late Neal and Barbara (Varney) Railsback. Widely known as his mother's "prettiest baby", he graduated as Best Groomed of the Wellesley High Class of 1964.
At Rockford College in Illinois, he found lifelong friends, and more importantly, his wife Barbara. He received his MBA at Syracuse before starting his working life at the family business of New England Road Machinery. But he found his calling as a "leasing guy" for US Leasing in the 1980s and GE Capital in the 1990s and 2000s. There he forged a successful career out of two of his greatest talents: time value of money calculations and witty repartee.
John and Barbara made a home and a life in Northborough beginning in 1973. His sons Jeff and Mark enjoyed childhoods on Captain Eager Drive and Coram Farm Road. John spent most of those years fixing the go kart or cleaning the fish tank. In 2004 John became a Grampa. He relished the role and took every opportunity to teach his grandkids repetitive humor. Repetitive humor. His grandchildren learned that a good fart joke is still funny no matter how old you get.
In retirement, John and Barb enjoyed traveling the world. They biked the rail trails in the fall and spring and skied in the winter. Summers were spent in Kennebunk where John and Barb lovingly transformed his parents' house into a second home that became a favorite destination for all family members.
Music was a big part of John's life. In his youth, he sang and played guitar in a folk group and served as the organist at church camp. Throughout his life, he found joy in playing his piano and keyboard at home. He and Barb attended many concerts, musicals and symphonies over the years. John loved a Miller High Life in the afternoon and a scotch in the evening. He loved to putter around the house, living his mantra that life is but a constant series of maintenance projects.
John loved to read in his big red chair or nap in his big red chair or watch Fox News in his big red chair. Honestly, he really loved that big red chair. John was proud to have never owned a pair of jeans. He could be spotted mowing the lawn in a monogrammed Brooks Brothers button-down shirt even on the hottest of July days.
John is survived by his wife Barbara of 49 glorious years; two sons, Jeff and his wife Donnella of Boylston and Mark and his wife Katie of Midlothian, VA; his grandchildren Jimmy, JD, Samantha and Matty; and a sister, Judi Finn and her husband Tom of Ft. Meyers, FL. John was preceded in death by his brother Alan.
Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. John's funeral will be held from the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14; burial will follow in Howard Street Cemetery.
The Railsback family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Rockford University, 5050 East State Street, Rockford, IL 61108 (www.legacy.rockford.edu).
www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020