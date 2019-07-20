|
John J Rana, 93
Worcester - John J. "Jiggs" Rana, 93 a lifelong resident of Worcester passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18th, 2019 after a brief period of declining health.
John was born in Worcester, August 13, 1926, the son of Italian immigrants, Paolo and Donata (Scaglione) Rana. He graduated from Commerce High School; then joined the U.S. Army serving his country proudly during World War II as a member of the "Greatest Generation". When John returned from service, he accepted a position with the U.S. Steel Company in Worcester, retiring after 30 years of service when the plant closed. John then worked building maintenance for Doctors Hospital several more years.
Jigg's wife and love of more than 42 years, Ann (Bisceglia) Rana passed away in 2008. He leaves his sister, Isabel Raffa of Worcester; many nieces and nephews including those instrumental in his life, Frank and Phil Raffa, Grace Cucurullo and Terry Manna; other extended family members and friends. John was predeceased by his wife Ann, brothers, Peter and Maurice Rana, sister Julia Scaglione, and nephew Steve Raffa.
He was a member of the former St Margaret Mary Church and a member of the AFL-CIO United Steelworkers Union. John was an avid golfer, playing rounds on all the courses he could with Heritage Golf Couse in Charlton his favorite. He loved to Ballroom Dance, Bowl, walk, and listen to comedians. John also enjoyed watching Golf, the Red Sox and New England Patriots.
Friends and relatives are invited to a period of calling hours Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St followed by a prayer service at 11:00 am. Burial with military honors will follow in St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Activities fund of the Summit Elder Care, 1369 Grafton Street, Worcester.
The Rana/Raffa Family would like to thank and appreciation to the Staff at Summit ElderCare and to all the wonderful Home Health Aides for the care, compassion and joy they provided to John. He Loved you all.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 20 to July 21, 2019