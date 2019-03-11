|
|
John A. Rauth, Sr.
NORTHBRIDGE - John A. "Jack" Rauth, Sr., 92, of Northbridge passed away Sun. March 10, 2019 in Beaumont Skilled Nursing Center, Northbridge. He was the husband of Gloria W. (Rainey) Rauth.
Mr. Rauth was employed in research and development and later as the worsted sales manager at the former Whitin Machine Works in Whitinsville for over 40 years until he retired in 1979 and was the actual last person to leave the building when it closed operations in Whitinsville.
Jack loved Whitinsville and was truly dedicated to his community. He had served as past President of the Board of Trustees at the Milford-Whitinsville Regional Medical Center and served as Chairman of the Board for 17 years. Mr. Rauth was on the Board of Directors and former Chairman for 7 years at UniBank in Whitinsville. He had also served on the Board of Trustees at the Whitinsville Social Library for many years. During the late 1970's, he had served on the Town of Northbridge's Capital Outlay Committee.
He was born September 12, 1926 in Whitinsville, the son of the late John J. and Jennie (Archer) Rauth. He was a graduate of Northbridge High School class of 1944 and had attended both Worcester Jr. College and Rhode School of Design. He was also a U.S. Navy SeaBee's veteran serving in WWII in the Pacific Theatre. He enjoyed golf, watching sports, and was an avid reader.
In addition to his wife Gloria of 55 years, he is survived by his son John A. Rauth, Jr. and his husband David Nowlan of Northbridge. He was predeceased by a sister Dorothy Bergstrom.
Visiting hours will be held Wed. March 13, 2019 from 1 – 2 PM in the Buma Funeral Home, 480 Church St., Whitinsville followed by a funeral service at 2:15 PM in the funeral home.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Whitinsville Social Library, 17 Church St., Whitinsville, MA 01588.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019