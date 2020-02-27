Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
John Reilly


1931 - 2020
John Reilly Obituary
John F. Reilly, 88

WORCESTER - John F. Reilly, 88, of Worcester, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday February 27, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. Calling hours for Mr. Reilly will be on Monday March 2, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St, Auburn. His funeral will be on Tuesday March 3, 2020 with a funeral Mass celebrated at 11:00 am at Saint Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford Street North, Auburn. Mr. Reilly's complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
