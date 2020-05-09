|
John L. Ronayne, 85
Worcester - The Ronayne Family lost their beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather on May 7, 2020 when John Leo Ronayne, 85, of Worcester, MA passed away.
John was born in Boston, MA and came to Worcester to live in 1945. He attended St. Paul's Grammar School, Classical High School and Worcester Jr. College. He worked for 20 years at the former Olson Mfg. Company in Holden and retired from Kidde-Fenwal Company in Ashland in 1996. His retirement years were filled with family events, sports events, playing golf, cross-country skiing, kayaking, traveling and being with old friends and making new friends. He spent many summers at Beach Acres in Wells, Maine with his family.
He was a quiet gentle man whose principles were based on love, honesty and loyalty. He was a proud member of the Massachusetts National Guard for 20 years, retiring as a Master Seargent. Three more years were added as he was an instructor in the Army Reserve. His first deployment with the National Guard took place in June 1953 when a Tornado struck Worcester. He nearly missed his high school graduation because of Tornado duty, but he rushed in late, dressed in army fatigues, to take his place as class president.
John has always been known as Jack since his younger years. He met his wife Judy (Cary) in high school, they married and have led a committed loving life together for 65 years. Along with his wife Mary Judith (Judy) he leaves 5 living children. His son John Michael and his grandson David predeceased him. His children are Kevin and his wife Karen of Shrewsbury, Mary Ludy and her husband Steve, Susan Ronayne and Jeannette Germain and her husband Jim of Worcester and Jay Ronayne and his wife Mary of Ames, Iowa. He was very proud of his grandchildren Jan Hefferin of Morgantown WV, Dylan, Shannon and Evan Ludy of Worcester and Jack Ronayne of Ames IA, great granddaughters Grace and Serafina Ronayne and their mom Kristin of Stoneham, MA.
Jack belonged to the Yankee Division Veteran's Association and the Elks Lodge of Wells, Maine.
He developed Parkinson's Disease several years ago and he passed away at Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehab Center where he received care from very special caregivers. The Ronayne Family sends sincere thanks to Suzanne Gauthier and her amazing caring and compassionate staff. Thanks also to JHC Hospice services for their support.
Because of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no Mass at this time. A private service will be held at Mercadante Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. Donations may be sent to Worcester County Food Bank at 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury MA 01545.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020