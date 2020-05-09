|
|
John J. Rooney, 92
AUBURN - John J. Rooney, 92, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, after a period of declining health. It was his 64th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife, Lucille (Peloquin) Rooney.
Born in Brattleboro, VT and raised in Massachusetts, John and his brother, Thomas, born to the late John and Sabina (Donlon) Rooney, both native of Ireland. He was educated in Worcester, graduating from Commerce High School and attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute for Engineering. After becoming a Mechanical Engineer, John worked for Norton Company before going on to work for Heald Machine Corporation, both in Worcester. He retired from Service Network in Auburn.
John loved his family's Monday Night Suppers tradition; he cherished all the laughs and good times they shared around that table. A man of many talents and interests, he was an avid golfer, "Sunday Painter," and harmonica player. He was proud of his Irish heritage and greatly enjoyed Irish music. John looked forward to their many day trips throughout New England, and especially the trips to Cape Cod.
In addition to his wife, Lucille, John is survived by his daughters, Marybeth Looney and her husband Timothy of Auburn, and Shawna Tibbetts and her husband Paul of Auburn; his grandchildren, Erin Terry and her husband Trevor, Elizabeth Hains and her husband Matthew, Derek McDermott and his wife Kimberly, Caitlin Stoppiello and her husband Christopher, John Tibbetts, and Michael Tibbetts; six great-grandchildren, Timothy and Alannah Terry, Connor and Cole Hains, Kelley and Easton McDermott and a seventh due in July; his brother, Thomas L. Rooney; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his daughter, Colleen McDermott and her late husband Lon; and his half-brother, Paul Rooney.
John's funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date, with burial to follow, when it is deemed safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family or to share a fond memory of John, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020