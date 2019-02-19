|
|
John S. Ross, 79
SHREWSBURY - John S. "Nick" Ross, of Shrewsbury died peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health. He was 79. John was the husband of Rose E. (Gregory) Ross.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his sons John D. Ross of Shrewsbury, Michael G. Ross and his wife Angela of Charlton, his cherished grandchildren Bailey and Shannon and numerous dear friends and relatives who he held in such high regard throughout his life.
John was born on July 29, 1939 in Worcester to Arthur S. and Mollie X. (Reynolds) Ross. He was raised and educated in Shrewsbury. He graduated from Shrewsbury High School where he played football, baseball, and basketball. He went on to receive a bachelor's degree in business administration from Nichols College. John became a loss control representative for Kemper Insurance for many years until his retirement.
It 1971 John and Rose settled into their new home in Grafton and raised their family.
John lived a valiant life, his focus always on his family, making sure to spend as much time with them as possible. Over the course of many years John volunteered in many capacities for such organizations as the Grafton Little League, the Worcester Boys Club, the Greendale Men's Club. He also served as a chairperson on the Safety Committee at Orchard Meadows Condominiums. John was a 3rd Degree member with the Shrewsbury Knights of Columbus Adelphi Council #4181 and was also a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in North Grafton. He was an avid golfer and liked to spend time during the winter months in Florida to play. John was a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.
A special thanks goes out to Peter of Visiting Angels for all of his care and compassion during John's Illness. Another special thanks goes out to all of those that assisted the family during this trying time.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with John's family between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. A Funeral Mass for John will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday at St. Mary's Church, 17 Waterville Street, N. Grafton. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, N. Grafton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Vets Inc. of Worcester. To leave a message of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019