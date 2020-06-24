John "Jack" Russell, 71



Worcester - John F. "Jack" Russell, 71 of Worcester, a local car salesman and local business owner passed away with his loved ones gathered at his side Tuesday, June 23, 2020.



Jack was born in Worcester, one of three children of John F. Russell, Sr, and Lillian (George) Russell. Raised in Worcester and graduated from Worcester Junior College, Jack began his career years working for Union Cartage Trucking, then, began a 40-year career in Car Sales, notably founding and serving as President of 600 Lincoln Street Auto Sales with his son John.



Jack is survived by the "Love of his life" for over 40 years, LuAnn M. (Marcotti) Russell; his two children, Nichole Starr and her husband Kevin of Boston, John F. Russell III and his wife Mary of Auburn; a brother George J. Russell and sister Rosalina Russell, both of Worcester; six grandchildren he was so proud of, Nathan and Ava Russell, Cira and Pierce Brennan, Seamus and Ronin Starr; a step grandson Nick Reil, a niece, extended family members and friends who loved him. In heaven, Jack joins his son, Jason Russell and parents who all predeceased him.



Jack was a people person, full of life, with a big heart and huge smile. Jack loved being with his family, going to the casino and spending time with his cousins. Jack was full of life and would always light up a room whenever he entered it. Jack was a big supporter of the needs of the citizens City of Worcester. He donated to the City many times for many causes. Notably after learning of his passing the City Council at its meeting Tuesday night had a moment of silence in his memory for his works.



Jack's family will welcome guests from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Notre Dame Cemetery Section B, Friday, June 26th, 2020, 162 Webster St. Worcester MA, section B. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to Our Lady of Mercy Church, 341 June Street. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.





