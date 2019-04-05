|
John Brendan Ryan, 72
Ocala, FL - John Brendan Ryan, 72, of Ocala, FL died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the West Marion Community Hospital following a sudden illness. A longtime resident of Dudley and Sturbridge, MA, he was for the past 37 years the beloved husband of Cynthia (Plante) Ryan of Ocala.
John was born July 31, 1946, the son of the late Thomas S. and Anne P. (Folan) Ryan of Cherry Valley, MA. He graduated from Leicester High School (Leicester, MA) in 1964, served in the Army National Guard, and earned the AS degree in Business Administration from Quinsigamond Community College (Worcester, MA). John worked for a variety of companies throughout his career including Continental Trailways and UPS. He was a long-time employee of Norton Company (Saint-Gobain North America, Worcester MA).
John was a member of Lions International and, after relocating to Florida in retirement, of Meadowbrook Church in Ocala. He was an avid fisherman and wildlife enthusiast who did his shooting with a camera. He loved cruising in the Caribbean, stalking gators in Paynes Prairie, baseball hats, chasing a golf ball, and every type of card game.
Besides his beloved Cindy, John leaves his daughter Tracy L. and husband Doug Swett of Dudley, MA, son Matthew J. of Raleigh, North Carolina, and stepsons Jason Grout of Charlton, MA and Rick Grout of Orlando, FL. John was predeceased by his brother Stephen and leaves brothers Thomas and wife Diane of Orange Park, FL, Peter and wife Gail of Rochdale, MA, Kevin and partner Kathy Gamble of Charlton, MA, and Robert and wife Rosemary of Hadley, MA; and sisters Anne Rochette and husband Frank of Mystic, CT, and Sheila Ryan and husband Robert Aleknas of Worcester, MA. He also leaves six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends in both Massachusetts and Florida, all of whom will miss him dearly.
A memorial service will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Meadowbrook Church, 4741 SW 20th St., Ocala, FL. Contributions welcome in John's name to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019