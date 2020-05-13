|
John A Salem 54
Worcester - John A. Salem, 54, of Worcester passed away Sunday, May 10th, 2020 in his home surrounded by loved ones after a long period of disability.
John was born, August 26, 1965, a son of Ferris and Dorothy E. (Grandmaison) Salem. He raised in Worcester, John at the age of 17 became disabled in a car accident. For the next 38 years, John never complained never asked why me. He lived a life surrounded by loved ones and always making the best of the situation he was in.
John is survived by his brothers and sisters all whom watched over John; His six sisters, Rose Esposito, Carol Morrissey, Barbara Sprino and her husband David all of Worcester, Mary Kerbel and her husband Charles of Upton, Joann Lundin in North Carolina, Dorothy Francis and her husband Wayne of Auburn; A brother, William Salem and his wife "Becky" of Auburn; Many Nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, a brother, Ferris Salem, Jr. predeceased him.
John was a member of St George Orthodox Cathedral. He enjoyed the trips to the casino, watching King of Queens, Deal or No Deal, and sports, especially the Patriots.
Funeral services for John will be held Monday, May 18th at 11 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Due to the limit on participants in the building, his service can be watched online by visiting www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking live services. Burial next to his brother will follow in Hope Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 15, 2020