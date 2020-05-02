|
John M. Schwartz, 78
SHREWSBURY - John M. Schwartz, 78, of Shrewsbury and formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 29, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Born and raised in Chicago, IL, John was one of two children born to the late John and Marion (Nusko) Schwartz. He graduated from St. Patrick's High School and later from Illinois Institute of Technology with a Bachelor's degree in Electronics. John moved to Massachusetts for work, as a senior buyer for Corning, Prime, and Teradyne. He retired from Karl Storz in Charlton, MA.
John was an avid sports fan, particularly enjoying the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed family and friends, cats, gardening, yardwork, and Broadway shows. A man of many interests and talents, John even had his private pilot's license. He would often share his fond memories of his childhood summers spent on his uncle's dairy farm in Wisconsin.
John is survived by his fiancée and best friend, Lois Benotti of Shrewsbury; his children, Erica Fayrie of Brookfield, VT, Heidi Schwartz and her husband Colin Duclos of Brookfield, VT, Nathaniel Schwartz of Mexico City, Mexico; Lois' children, Jay Benotti of Worcester, and Kristin Benotti-Chastain and her husband Allan Chastain of Florida; his grandchildren, Adeline and Tobias Malone, Silas and Asa Duclos, all of Brookfield, VT; and five special nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his parents, as well as his sister, Judy (Schwartz) Cunningham.
John was a very kind, caring man who was always willing to help out, and very handy.
A graveside service will be held privately for John's family, with a memorial Mass to be celebrated at a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sterling Animal Shelter, 17 Laurelwood Road, Sterling, MA 01564 (www.sterlingshelter.org). The BRITTON - SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family or to share a fond memory of John, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020