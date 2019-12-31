Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Leo's Church
128 Main Street
Leominster, MA
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
John "Jack" Shea Jr.

John "Jack" Shea Jr. Obituary
John "Jack" D. Shea, Jr.

HARWICH - John "Jack" D. Shea, Jr., 57 years old, of Harwich, died unexpectedly in his home on December 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife Diane (Osborn) Shea and his daughter Melissa. Jack's funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster, with a mass at 11 am in St. Leo's Church, 128 Main Street, Leominster. Burial will be in St. Leo's Cemetery Leominster. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 3rd from 5-8 pm in the funeral home. A full obituary will be in the Friday edition of this newspaper.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
