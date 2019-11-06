|
John T. Sheehan, 82
AUBURN/WORCESTER - John T. "Jack" Sheehan, 82, of Auburn and formerly of Worcester, Newburyport, and Marathon, FL, died peacefully on Monday October 7, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born and raised in Worcester, Jack was the son of Frank T. and Agnes R. (Dyer) Sheehan. Jack was educated in Worcester as well, graduating from St. Stephen's High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served for just over two years. When he returned, he began a career as a telephone lineman – known for climbing poles the 'old-school way,' without a bucket on the truck. Jack was a quirky guy, who was often seen with his green parrot, Orville, on his shoulder, wearing a single gold hoop earring, pedaling his bike around Plum Island in the summertime. He had a passion for riding his motorcycle and cooking/eating steak.
Jack leaves his daughters, Deborah A. Sheehan of Worcester, Donna M. Sprague and her husband Jeffrey of Auburn; his grandsons, Michael Sprague and his wife Brittany of San Francisco, CA, Andrew Sprague and his wife Melisa of Auburn; his great-granddaughters, Caelynn and Jocelynn Sprague; his niece, Josie McBride and her son, Kyle Wright; his special friends, Robert and Terrie Lewey; and friend/former wife, Carol (Barber) Sheehan. Jack was predeceased by his parents, his daughter, AnnMarie Sheehan, and his sister, Marianne Sheehan.
He was so proud of his sobriety and has remained sober since 1983. Jack loved being an AA sponsor and found joy in helping others achieve and maintain sobriety as well. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed by all.
Jack's family would like to thank Dr. Mark Kranis and Dr. Elias Belezos for their wonderful care and support throughout the years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Jack at 10:30 AM on Saturday November 9, 2019 at Journey Community Church, 25 Belmont Street, Worcester, MA, followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, please make an effort to bring a smile to the faces of friends, family, and neighbors. To leave a note of condolence for Jack's family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
