John Strickland

John C. Strickland, 95
WESTBOROUGH - John C. Strickland, 95, of Westborough, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was the husband of the late Vasilika (Christi) Strickland.
Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late William and Sarah (Frost) Strickland and was raised and educated in Newfoundland.
During WW II he served with the U.S Navy attaining the rank of Shipfitter, Third Class and received the World War II Victory Medal. He was proud to serve as a Navy Seabee.
John was employed as Site Supervisor for Daniel O'Connor Construction. He also formerly owned Central Liquors in Hopkinton and apartment buildings in Westborough.
He enjoyed Yard Sales, Flea Markets, fishing, trips to Foxwoods, attending events held by the Westboro Senior Center and was an avid Red Sox fan.
He is survived by one son, Wayne S. Strickland and his wife, Kelly, of South Grafton; one sister, Shirley MacLean Bartell and her husband, John, of Warwick, RI; two granddaughters, Paige Strickland and Reganne Strickland and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Moses Strickland, Lucy Leach, Susan Pignatiello and Sarah (Violet) Zanchi.
His funeral service will be on Friday, October 30, at 10:00 A.M. in the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Calling hours at the funeral home are Thursday from 4 to 7 P.M.
Face masks and social distancing required.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund at www.jimmyfund.orgwww.westboroughfuneralhome.com