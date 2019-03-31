|
|
John F. "Bud" Sullivan, Jr. 90
LEICESTER - John F. "Bud" Sullivan, Jr., 90, of Leicester died at the Jewish Healthcare Center, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 29th. Bud leaves his children, John and his wife, Nancy of Phillipston, Paul and his wife, Susan of Vero Beach, FL, David and his wife, Debra of Sutton, Robert and his wife, Elizabeth of Southwick, MA, Daniel of Worcester, Beth Shea and her husband, James of Leicester, Kevin and his wife, Peggy of Rutland and Marianne Griffiths and her husband, Scott of Leicester; 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law, Harriet Flynn of Worcester and Betty Shannon of Grafton and many nieces and nephews. Bud was predeceased by this three sisters, June Moynagh, Rita Tuomi, Barbara Mitchell and Kim McCullough, his son Daniel's fiancee.
He was born in Worcester, the son of John Francis and Josephine (Rochforte) Sullivan. Known to friends and family as Bud or Pop, he graduated from Sacred Heart in 1945. On July 9, 1949 he married Mary Jo Shannon who predeceased him on November 11, 2014. Following his service in the US Navy from 1947 until 1950 they began their family in Worcester before moving to Leicester in 1965. Bud had worked for Wyman-Gordon in Grafton for 38 years before retiring in 1990.
Bud deeply loved family, his friends and the Elks Lodge 243 and was a member of St. Pius X Parish community. While celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, Holy Father Benedict XVI sent his Apostolic Blessing. Bud enjoyed many family celebrations, vacations to Hampton Beach with extended family and vacations at the Outer Banks as well as traveling with his in-laws and their spouses. His love of golf and the New England Patriots resonates throughout the Sullivan family.
Family and friends will honor and remember Bud's life by gathering for calling hours at O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester on Tuesday, April 2nd from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Family and friends will gather again on Wednesday, April 3rd in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 1161 Main Street, Leicester where Bud's funeral will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Special Olympics Farmington Valley, c/o Amanda Parolise, 372 Chestnut Street, Cheshire, CT 06410.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019