John J. Sullivan, 79
WORCESTER - John J. Sullivan, 79, of Worcester, MA died April 20, 2019 in Saint Vincent Hospital after a period of declining health.
He was born and raised in Worcester, MA, the son of late John J. Sullivan and Anna M. (O'Keefe) Sullivan. John was educated in the Worcester School System and then entered into the United States Air Force where he served during the Vietnam Era. When he returned back into the work force, he became a machinist and was employed by Heald Machine for many years before the company was acquired by Cincinnati Milacron.
John loved playing golf and always enjoyed a few rounds. He was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division #36 in Worcester. He was also a member of the American Legion Post # 341 in Worcester.
He leaves his sons, Sean Sullivan of Florida and Joseph Sullivan of Worcester, MA; his grandchild, Cory Huckins; his brother Daniel Sullivan and wife Linda of Auburn, MA; his sister Kathy Duguay of Yarmouth, MA, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, George Duguay.
The Sullivan family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Vincent's Hospital for the care they showed to "Jackie" in his final days.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with John's family on Thursday May 2, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 am in the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday May 2, 2019 at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Dr, Auburn. Burial will be held privately. To leave a note of condolence for John's family or to view his "Book of Memories" please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or North American Martyrs Church, Auburn, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019