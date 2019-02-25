Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home
340 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-1515
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home
340 School St
Webster, MA 01570
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Basilica
53 Whitcomb Street
John J. Swierzbin, 75

Webster - John J. Swierzbin, 75, died Friday, February 22, 2019 in Saint Vincent Hospital, Worcester after a period of declining health.

He leaves a sister, Carolyn Swierzbin of Webster with whom he lived; a son, Stephen J. Swierzbin and his longtime companion Jamie W. Belhumeur of Woodstock, CT; 3 grandchildren, Alisha, Katelyn and Paige; 2 great-grandchildren, Greson and Alexander; his good friend Barbara Solos of Yarmouth; and several cousins.

He was born in Webster, the son of Joseph J. and Michalena T. "Nellie" (Sabaj) Swierzbin. He graduated from Bartlett High School. He completed courses at Worcester Junior College and then graduated from the Boston School of Mechanical Dentistry. He also attended professional seminars at New York University.

Mr. Swierzbin was a dental technician his entire life. He fashioned dental crowns and bridgework for several dentists in central Massachusetts. He owned and operated Lakeside Dental and CRO Lab in Webster.

He was a member of Saint Joseph Basilica.

The funeral will be held Thursday, February 28, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Saint Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace. A calling hour will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the funeral home, prior to the Mass. Donations in his name may be made to Saint Joseph Elementary School, 47 Whitcomb Street, Webster, MA 0l570.

www.sitkowski-malboeuf.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
