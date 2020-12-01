1/1
John Szeredy
1939 - 2020
John R. Szeredy, 81

WEBSTER - John R. Szeredy age 81 passed away Sunday Nov. 29, 2020. He leaves his beloved wife of 58 years, Joyce (Marcustre) Szeredy, a son Kevin Szeredy of Webster, a daughter, Kristine Fontaine and her husband Raymond of Webster, three grandchildren which he loved and adored, Nicholas, Ryan and Eric Fontaine. He was predeceased by a brother Joe Szeredy.

He was born in Webster son of the late Joseph Szeredy and Anna (Milas) Szeredy. John was a US Army Veteran. He was employed for over 50 years at Quinsigamond College, initially as a professor and then in his later years as a career advisor, working until he was 80 years old. He really loved helping students, whether in the classroom or in the advising office. More than anything he loved spending time with the family whether on vacation or at home, and often enjoyed taking all the boys out for their "special luncheons". He loved the ocean and enjoyed fishing and clamming. He was an avid gardener and loved traveling, physical fitness and playing tennis. He was a teacher and role model to many. He lost his year-long battle with cancer and has been called home to join his family.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wed., Dec. 9, 2020 at 11 am in St. Louis Church Webster, please go directly to church and follow protocol. Please omit flowers and donations may be made in his memory to the Webster-Dudley Veterans Council.

The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with his arrangements.

A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Louis Church
Funeral services provided by
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
48 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-6278
