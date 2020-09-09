John Tateosian, 87Worcester - John Tateosian, 87, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice House after a brief illness.He was born in Worcester on July 30, 1933, son of the late Satrag and Doris (Bohigian) Tateosian. John attended local schools and graduated from Clark University in 1955 with a degree in Mathematics. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served his country.For many years John worked at the former State Mutual Life Insurance Company in Worcester in sales, where he was very successful becoming a member of the Million Dollar Round Table. His passion was food and he later worked at different restaurants. His favorite cuisines were Armenian and Italian dishes.He leaves behind his loving children, David Tateosian and his wife, Debra of Groveland, Jean Hutchison of Wilmington and Joan Arakelian and her husband, Michael of Worcester; six grandchildren, Anna and David Tateosian, Lauren Hutchison, Michael J., Julie and Alex Arakelian.Besides his parents he was predeceased by his twin sister Marion Tateosian.He will be remembered for his simplicity in life and taking one day at a time.Funeral services and burial will be held privately and are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. The family asks that memorial donations be considered to the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.