John L. Tetreault 69

WEBSTER - John L Tetreault, 69, of Webster died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at UMASS Memorial -University Campus of Worcester . John was born July 13, 1949 in Worcester, MA. He is the son of the late Euclid and the late Esther (Kowalewski) Tetreault.

He is survived by his wife Lorraine (Kreger) Tetreault ; one brother: Eugene "Butch" Tetreault of Worcester, three sisters: Leona Brown of Dudley, Denise Merchant of RI and Deb Furhman, A dear cousin Ronald Rajotte and his wife Kathy of Worcester, many nieces and nephews.

He was employed some 20 years by Plaza Pontiac Dealer in Putnam as a GM automobile service technician previously he was a union pipe fitter .

Calling hours for John will be Monday, May 20 from 6 to 8 PM at Bartel Funeral Home and Chapel 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley, MA. www.bartelfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 17 to May 18, 2019
