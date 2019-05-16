|
|
John F. Tighe "Jack", 77
WORCESTER - John F. Tighe, 77, died Wed., May 15 at UMass Memorial Medical Center with his family by his side. Jack's funeral will be held at noon on Mon., May 20th at Callahan Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St. Visiting hours will also be held on Mon. from 10am until the time of the service. Burial will be at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A full obituary will appear on Sunday.
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2019