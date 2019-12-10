|
John F. Trainor, 58
WORCESTER - John Francis Trainor, 58, died Tuesday, December 10th 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home. Visiting hours will be held Friday, Dec. 13th from 4-8pm at CALLAHAN, FAY & CASWELL Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 10am at St. John's Church, 40 Temple St. followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear on Thursday.
