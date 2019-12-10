Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
CALLAHAN, FAY & CASWELL Funeral Home
61 Myrtle Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
40 Temple St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Trainor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Trainor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Trainor Obituary
John F. Trainor, 58

WORCESTER - John Francis Trainor, 58, died Tuesday, December 10th 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home. Visiting hours will be held Friday, Dec. 13th from 4-8pm at CALLAHAN, FAY & CASWELL Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 10am at St. John's Church, 40 Temple St. followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear on Thursday.

www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -