|
|
John W. Trexler, 68
Westborough - John Wheaton Trexler, Founding Director of Tower Hill Botanic Garden in Boylston, died peacefully on Saturday, November 16 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester due to complications from Myasthenia Gravis. His care by the hospital's dedicated professionals was unsurpassed.
John's passion for public horticulture, gardening, Russian and Roman history was profound. As anyone who knew him would attest, John had a powerful personality. Appointed director of the Worcester County Horticultural Society in 1984, he devoted his professional life to building Tower Hill. His memoir, "Tower Hill, The First 25 Years" recounts his experiences--the challenges but mostly the joy--of creating a nationally recognized public garden in partnership with his beloved community of Central Massachusetts.
John is survived by his loving partner of 38 years, Rob Zeleniak of Westborough, his two sisters, Barbara Rhodes of Richmond, CA, Sally Trexler-Sturdevant of Port Angeles, WA, and his brother James Trexler of Woodbridge, VA, along with many in-laws, nieces and nephews who adored him, and long-time, dedicated friends who were just as important to him as family. There will be a private memorial service in the Spring, John's favorite season, to celebrate his remarkable life and accomplishments. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Tower Hill Botanic Garden's horticulture acquisition fund.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019