JOHN W. TUBERT, JR., 71
MARICOPA, AZ - John William Tubert, Jr. Passed away September 6, 2020 at Chandler Regional Medical Center due to complications of Agent Orange and Parkinson's Disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. Tubert and Rose Martha French Tubert.
He is survived by his bride of 48 years, Maureen Tubert; His 3 children, Kelly Tubert, Shannon Tubert McLaurin (Husband Scott McLaurin), Patrick Tubert (Significant other Carol Kawsarani); His 6 grandchildren, Analysa (Husband Wade), Jordan, Kylie, Brandon, Colin and Dylan; His 2 great grandchildren, Mirajane and Ari Klabis. He is also survived his brothers, Mark and Robert Tubert and sisters, Jody Tubert, Marcia Mulcahy, Lisa MacDonald and Tracey Tubert.
He was a 1968 graduate of Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, Mass. After graduation he entered the Air Force where he was a credit to the uniform he wore for over 21 years. He served around the country and world.
He was stationed in Washington, D.C., Vietnam, Las Vegas on the USAF Thunderbird Team, Hawaii and later as an Air Force Recruiter in Ohio and Massachusetts.
After retirement he served as Human Resource Director with Sheraton and Stanford Hotels.
Due to Covid 19, memorial services will be private at this time. Personal memories may be shared on Legacy.com
. Memorial contributions can be made to Michael J Fox Parkinson's Foundation.