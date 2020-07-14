John Vecchio, 98
Worcester - John Vecchio, aka "Johnnie Radiator", 98, a lifelong Worcester resident, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 with the ones he loved at his bedside. He is now joined in heaven with the love of his life, Ann T. (DiSilvestri) Vecchio with whom he spent 53 years of devoted married life until Ann's passing in 2001.
John was born in Worcester, November 2, 1921, the son of Peter and Josephine Vecchio. He was raised and lived his entire life in Worcester's Italian neighborhood off Shrewsbury Street. After high school, John joined the U.S. Army serving his country proudly in the South Pacific, a part of the incursions of the Solomon Islands, Philippine Liberation and notably one of the first units to set foot on the Island of Hiroshima after the nuclear bomb was dropped. John was one of only 13 remaining WWII veterans in Worcester. Upon discharge, John began a career as a radiator mechanic for the Morris Auto Radiator Co., Inc. in Worcester, a company he became a fixture at for over 70 years. Even in retirement, John could be found assisting, advising, and lending a helping hand to Sal.
John and his family were founding members of the Christ Baptist Church on Granby Road in Worcester. John served in many capacities over the years and presently as a Trustee. He was a member of the East Side Post 201 American Legion and a 32nd degree Mason of the Athelstan, now Morningstar Lodge. When his sons were young, John co-founded the Joe DiMaggio Little League and served in its operation for many years. .
A great man with a giant smile, huge heart and calm demeanor, John could be found walking Shrewsbury and Franklin streets daily. Many passersby who knew John would stop to give him a ride but he would always thank the person and keep walking. John's greatest pleasure was taking his family out to dinner.
John is survived by his three devoted sons Joseph Vecchio and his wife Elizabeth (whom he called his "daughter"), Gary Vecchio with whom he lived, all of Worcester, Ron Vecchio and his life partner, Laura Andrews of Holden, six grandchildren whom he was so proud of Lisa Boucher and her husband Jon, Joey, Maria, Nina and Giana Vecchio and Elise Palmieri, three great grandchildren Joshua, Zachary and Kaeliana Boucher, a sister Alice Duncan, in-laws Eleanor Wallace, Grace and Butch Mahoney and Dominic DiSilvestri, extended family and many friends including his closest friends Sal Ventriglia, Jack Toney and Anthony Mancuso. A brother Joseph Vecchio and sister Vincenza Pendergast predeceased him.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 16th 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, followed by his funeral service at 10:30 AM. Burial next to Ann, with Military Honors, will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances in his name can be made to Christ Baptist Church, 34 Granby Road, Worcester, MA 01604. Live stream viewing will be available by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com
and clicking on live services. www.mercadantefuneral.com