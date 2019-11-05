|
|
John Vitkus, 93
Dudley - John Vitkus, 93, of Dresser Hill Road, died peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Ruby C. (Clarke) Vitkus of Dudley; two children, Allan J. Vitkus and his wife Sandra of Charlton, and Susan L. Gulkin of Dudley; three grandchildren, Eric Gulkin and his wife Pattie of Dudley, David Vitkus and his wife Aimee of Dudley, and Julie Neri and her husband Scot of Charlton; seven great-grandchildren, and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by a brother, Charles A. Vitkus; six sisters, Domecelia Boucher, Adele Bouvier, Julia Hevey, Mary Shivick, Antoinette Peloquin, and Hannah Maramo; and his son-in-law, Ted Gulkin. He was born in Shirley, son of the late Anthony and Julia (Melanovitch) Vitkus, and lived most of his life in Charlton and several years in Florida, before moving to Dudley 10 years ago. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
Mr. Vitkus was a self-employed carpenter, operating as John Vitkus Home Builder and Carpenter for many years. Later, he worked for Sawyer Lumber Yard in Oxford and Moore Lumber in Webster, before retiring in 1994. He enjoyed caring for his yard, gardening, fishing, hunting, and was an avid outdoorsman. He had a passion for woodworking.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial with military honors will follow at Westridge Cemetery in Charlton. A calling hour will be held on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Contributions may be made to a .
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019