John H. Wheelden, Jr.
Auburn - John "Jack" H. Wheelden, Jr., 79, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. He is survived by Joyce Szerejko and her spouse, Carolyn Nelson of Rutland. Jack was predeceased by his son, Christopher Wheelden in 2018. Jack was a salesman at Sunnyside Ford in Holden for many years.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30th at Fairview Cemetery, 380 Providence Street (Route 122), South Grafton.
