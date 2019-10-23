Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
380 Providence Street (Route 122)
South Grafton, MA
John Wheelden Jr.


1940 - 2019
John Wheelden Jr. Obituary
John H. Wheelden, Jr.

Auburn - John "Jack" H. Wheelden, Jr., 79, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. He is survived by Joyce Szerejko and her spouse, Carolyn Nelson of Rutland. Jack was predeceased by his son, Christopher Wheelden in 2018. Jack was a salesman at Sunnyside Ford in Holden for many years.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30th at Fairview Cemetery, 380 Providence Street (Route 122), South Grafton. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home. For more information, to share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
