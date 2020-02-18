|
|
John R. Willis, 76
AUBURN - John R. Willis, 76, of Auburn, died peacefully in the comfort of his own home on Sunday February 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Jeanne W. (Whittum) Willis, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2018.
Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, John was the only son of the late Lester and Marjorie (Sawyer) Willis. He attended Worcester Junior College and graduated from Clark University, and worked as a purchasing agent for several major corporations, including Raytheon, GTE and BBN. For over twenty years, John had been a proud volunteer firefighter for the town of Auburn, retiring as a Lieutenant. John also served in the Air National Guard for over 22 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1992.
John is survived by his son, David L. Willis and his wife Lori, and three grandchildren, Andrew, Zoe, and Desmond Willis, all of Bristow, Virginia.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with John's family between 5:00 and 7:00 PM on Friday February 21, 2020 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn, MA. Burial with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday February 22, 2020 in the Overlook Section of Hillside Cemetery, 65 Central St., Auburn, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army via https://give.salvationarmyusa.org . To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020