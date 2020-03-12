|
John S. Witti, 68
Millbury - John S. Witti, 68, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, March 10th 2020 in his home. He is predeceased by his parents, Stephen and Meryl Witti and his grandparents, Sadie and William Anderson.
John was employed at CC&L, Ivex and most recently at S&D Spinning in Millbury. He enjoyed spending time in York Beach, Maine with his wife of 21 years, Nancy Burbank. John also loved hitting the links and debating music with his son, Christopher Witti and his wife, Anne.
Most of all he loved doting on his two granddaughters, Charlotte and Abigail. He loved watching Charlotte Irish step dance and listening to Abigail's funny stories.
John was active in the Worcester music scene in the 1960's and 1970's joining forces with his cousin, Bruce Scanlon to help form the band "The End" and "Stonewood". He later joined the first incarnation of "The American Standard Band".
Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Sunday, March 15th from 2 to 5 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. A prayer service will be held at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Best Friends Animal Society at www.bestfriends.org or the at Please visit John's tribute at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020