|
|
John "Jake" F. Wood
LEICESTER - John "Jake" F. Wood, 67, of 103 Pine St. died Thursday, July 18 at St. Vincent Hospital after a short battle with cancer.
He leaves his wife of two years, Mary Ann (Stoever) Wood, a son, Daniel J. Wood of Worcester, a daughter, Sarah M. Wood of Leicester, a sister Patricia M. Wood-Southard and her husband Thomas of Rochdale, three grandsons; Aiden and Jace Martins, Lawrence Meersman, two step-sons, Larry Meersman, Ben Snow, a step-daughter, Abigail Snow, nieces and nephews: Jillianna and Christina Southard, Patrick, Shannon, and Timothy Wood. A close cousin Madelyn Hennessy and Lee Ann Wood of Leicester to whom he was once married.
He was recently pre-deceased by a brother William J. Wood on July 17.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of William J. Wood & Marie "Betty" (Lacroix) Wood-Sottak.
Jake was a driver for the US Post office for 30 years, working out of the Shrewsbury Post Office, retiring in 2017.
He started his Catholic up bringing attending St. Joseph's School in Leicester and graduating from Leicester High School.
He attended St. Pius X Church in Leicester. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching and rooting for the Red Sox and Patriots. He also took pride in playing on his John Deere tractor inadvertently cutting the lawn. His infectious laugh would light up a room. A good friend of Jake's once said: "Jake is the friend you are waiting to have." No truer words have been spoken. To know Jake was to love him and he will be missed dearly by all.
His Funeral will be held Wednesday, July 24 from the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester, with a Memorial Mass at 11 A.M. in St. Pius X Church, 1161 Main St., Leicester. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4-6 P.M. in the Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date and at the convenience of the family.
Please omit flowers, contributions may be made to The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 20 to July 21, 2019