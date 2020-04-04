|
Johnathan "Jack" C. Currie, 81
South Lancaster - Johnathan "Jack" C. Currie, 81, died Friday, April 3, 2020, in his home, after a long illness.
He leaves his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth "Beth" (Merrill) Currie; two daughters: Denise Lyon and her husband, Dennis, of Port Richie, FL, and Jennifer Leclair and her husband, Michael, of South Lancaster; three siblings: Nathaniel "Jerry" Currie, and his wife, Judith, of Leominster, Rene Mote and her husband, Don, of Ooltewah, TN, and David Currie and his wife, Sherl Ann, of South Lancaster; six grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. One brother, Timothy Currie, predeceased him.
Jack was born and raised in Presque Isle, Maine, son of John W.W. and Pansy I. (Putney) Currie. A graduate of Washburn High School, Washburn, ME, he attended Atlantic Union College, and had been a resident of Lancaster since 1960.
For sixty years until retirement, he owned and operated Currie Carpet Cleaners, working alongside his father and brother.
A devout member of the Village Church of Seventh-day Adventists, Jack served as a Deacon and Assistant Treasurer for many years.
He was a simple man, devoted to God, family, and hard work.
Once permitted, a public memorial service will be held, at a date and time to be announced, in the Village Church, 75 Sawyer St., South Lancaster. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. In lieu of flowers, the Currie family suggests that memorial donations be made to one of Jack's favorite charities: Three Angels Broadcasting Network (3ABN), P.O. Box 220, West Frankfort, IL 62896-0220, or Jesus for Asia, Inc., P.O. Box 1221, Collegedale, TN 37315. To share a memory of Jack, or offer condolences to his family at this time, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 10, 2020