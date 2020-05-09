|
|
Jolanta (Jaseliunaite) Braskiene, 59
Worcester - Jolanta (Jaseliunaite) Braskiene, 59, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday May 6, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Vytautas Braskus, two daughters in Lithuania and four grandchildren. Jolanta was born in Kaunas, Lithuania the daughter of Jonas and Irena (Bedorfaite) Jaseliunas and later lived and worked in Kazlu – Ruda, Lithuania before coming to Worcester 18 years ago. While in Lithuania Jolanta was a Physical education teacher. Jolanta was a member of Maironis Park and the Worcester Lithuanian Community Organization.
Jolanta's Celebration of Life will be held privately due to the COVID – 19 outbreak. A formal Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Worcester Lithuanian Community or condolences may be sent in care of Indre Varnas, 270 Sunderland Rd., #5 Worcester, MA., 01604. DIRSA – MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street has care of the service arrangements.
www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020