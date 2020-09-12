Jon Paul McCarter 49
Lancaster and Texas - On September 3, 2020, Jon Paul McCarter passed away unexpectedly at home in Cedar Creek, Texas, at the age of 49. Jon was born April 1, 1971 and is survived by his mother Dolores, brothers: Leo Jr. and his wife Monica, Timothy, Steven and his wife Cathy, Jerry and his wife Danielle, and multiple nieces and nephews. Jon was predeceased by his father Leo.
Jon was a graduate of South Lancaster Academy, Worcester State College, and obtained a Master's degree in English from Texas State University, San Marcos.
Arrangements were made by Gipson Pendergrass People's Mortuary. Per family request, there will be no calling hours. Condolences may be left for the family at https://www.pendergrasspeoplesmortuary.com