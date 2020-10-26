Jon W. PerrySpencer - Jon Wolfenden Perry 80, beloved husband of 60 years to Linda (Dwinell) Perry passed away on October 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Jon was born in Spencer on February 29,1940, son of the late Harold and Alice (Wolfenden) Perry and lived in Spencer for most of his life. He served his country honorably in the United States Army, during the Vietnam Era; having been stationed in Thailand. Jon retired from Jamesbury Valve Co., in Worcester; having previously been the manager of the Welding Department at Smith Valve Co., also Worcester. He was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church, Spencer. In addition to his wife, Jon is survived by his four children, Christopher Perry and his friend Nancy Lilla, of Ware, Wayne Perry and his wife Jean,of Hardwick, David Perry of Leicester, Rebecca Barthelmes and her husband Greg, of Rutland; two sisters, Patricia Ensom of Oxford, Alice Mulvey of Woodstock, CT; 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and extended family. Presently, no funeral services are being planned. Pillsbury Funeral Home, Spencer is entrusted with arrangements.