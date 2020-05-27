|
|
Jonathan B. Holmes
Shrewsbury - Jonathan B. Holmes, 53, ofLakeville and Professor of Psychology at Bridgewater State University, diedunexpectedly on May 24th. He was a graduate of Shrewsbury High School,Class of 1985. Following in his father's footsteps, Jon pursued a career as acollege professor. He earned his Bachelors in Psychology at UMass Amherst andhis PhD in Psychology from SUNY at Stony Brook in 1998. Jon was a VisitingAssistant Professor at Allegheny College in PA before starting a lengthy andfulfilling career with Bridgewater State University. Being in the classroom wasJon's passion. He had a deep understanding of psychology and he melded his loveof history, philosophy, and psychology to create mind expanding classes for hisstudents. He prided himself on his laborious research and attention to detailwhile putting together his lectures and ultimately his PowerPoint presentationof the subject matter that accompanied them. His students loved him for beingvery witty, slightly quirky, and always devoted to challenging them in craftyways. Jon contributed to the scientific community both through peer-reviewed publicationsand contributions to the Bridgewater Review. In addition, he was a recipient ofthe Presidential Award for Distinguished Teaching, and an active member ofDepartmental and University committees. He served both as Department Chair andas a member of the MSCA Union Executive Committee. He will be missed by the BSUcommunity at large. Jon was the loving longtimeboyfriend of his coworker and best friend Professor Sandra A. Neargarder of Lakeville.They loved watching movies, hiking, trips to Nauset Beach, and travellingabroad. Jon also loved music and played both the piano and guitar; he enjoyedclassical music but also guitarist Jesse Cook. Jon had a passion for allanimals and will certainly be missed by his three beloved cats, especiallyLulu. Jon was the beloved son ofDavid and Marjorie Holmes of Shrewsbury, fun loving "step-father" of BenjaminC. Shimp and his wife Leyva of OH, brother of Jennifer B. Katsirubas and herhusband Stephen of CO, uncle of Jaclyn, Olivia, and Dakota, and loving cousinof Melissa Gulley (Kevin) of Newton and Kimberly Babb (Niall Howlett) of RI. Any family or friends wishing to listen and watch Jon's funeral service on Wed. June 3rd at 11:00am, please [email protected] and put "HOLMES"in subject line. The zoom info will be emailed out Wednesday morning. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to CARE Southcoast, Inc., a rescue organization for cats: Care Southcoast,111 Main St, Acushnet, MA 02743 . For online guestbook and dir.'s visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020