Jonathan O. Phelps, 71
HOLDEN - Jonathan Otis Phelps, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at UMass Memorial-University Campus, Worcester, after an illness.
He was born on December 7, 1948 in Holden, the son of Willard and Cynthia (Harrington) Phelps, and lived in Holden most of his life.
Jonathan was a graduate of Wachusett Regional High School and he received an AA degree from Leicester Junior College, BA from New England College, MS from Florida State University and a M.Ed. degree from Worcester State College. His career was that of a Librarian for the American Antiquarian Society and UMass Medical School.
Jonathan loved the Town of Holden and all it had to offer. He was a regular fixture at the Board of Selectman meetings, a loyal fan and supporter of Wachusett Regional High School sports and was a recipient of a signed glove and softball from their softball team as their most "raving fan". An avid sports fan of the Boston Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots, he was able to quote sports statistics which would put any statistician to shame. If you were playing Trivial Pursuit, you always wanted Jonathan on your team - his memory of facts was amazing. He also enjoyed watching TV food shows, reading, visiting the State of Maine and family events.
He was a devout member of St. Francis Episcopal Church in Holden where he was a lay Eucharistic Minister, a reader and was formerly active with the Youth Christian Education Program.
Jonathan leaves behind many cousins, Ellie (Jack) Tishler of Stratham, NH, Frederick Harrington of Bremen, ME, Cynthia (Sidney) Delong of Buxton, ME, Patricia Bryant of Nobleboro, ME, David (Kathryn) Harrington of Hamden, ME, Charles (Debra) Harrington of Sedro Woolley, WA, Robert (Lorraine) Harrington of Douglas, Marilyn Harrington of Rutland, Stephen Harrington of Holden; and many neighborhood friends who were like family to him.
A graveside service will be held at Grove Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made online to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org; or to St. Francis Episcopal Church, 70 Highland St., Holden, MA 01520. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020