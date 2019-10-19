|
|
Jonathan E. Rawson, 40
Grafton - Jonathan E. Rawson, 40, of Grafton, MA passed away unexpectedly at home on October 13, 2019. Jon is survived by his cherished daughter Ava, his parents Sheila and Peter E. Rawson of Grafton, his brother Peter R. Rawson and his partner Denise Shartner of Grafton, his former wife Nicole Rawson of Worcester, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and by his former in-laws Leonard and Amy Tamaiola of Shrewsbury. Jon was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Scott and Ruth Ripley, his paternal grandparents Marjorie and Edward Rawson, his cousin Rachel Yasso and his uncle Scott Ripley, Jr. Jonathan attended Grafton public schools and graduated from Grafton High School in 1997 where he played varsity football for 4 years. He then attended Dean Junior College in Franklin, MA for 1 year before enrolling at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth where he played 4 years of football as a star offensive tackle. He graduated from UMass Dartmouth in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.
Jonathan's professional career was spent in computer software where he worked in sales. He spent the majority of his career at Intel and IBM.
Jonathan was a devoted father, loving son and brother. He was compassionate, kind and loyal to his family and friends. His passing leaves a void in the lives of those he loved and embraced as a father, son, brother and friend.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the care of Roney Funeral Home in North Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with Jon's family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019