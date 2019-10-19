Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Rawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Rawson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Rawson Obituary
Jonathan E. Rawson, 40

Grafton - Jonathan E. Rawson, 40, of Grafton, MA passed away unexpectedly at home on October 13, 2019. Jon is survived by his cherished daughter Ava, his parents Sheila and Peter E. Rawson of Grafton, his brother Peter R. Rawson and his partner Denise Shartner of Grafton, his former wife Nicole Rawson of Worcester, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and by his former in-laws Leonard and Amy Tamaiola of Shrewsbury. Jon was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Scott and Ruth Ripley, his paternal grandparents Marjorie and Edward Rawson, his cousin Rachel Yasso and his uncle Scott Ripley, Jr. Jonathan attended Grafton public schools and graduated from Grafton High School in 1997 where he played varsity football for 4 years. He then attended Dean Junior College in Franklin, MA for 1 year before enrolling at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth where he played 4 years of football as a star offensive tackle. He graduated from UMass Dartmouth in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Jonathan's professional career was spent in computer software where he worked in sales. He spent the majority of his career at Intel and IBM.

Jonathan was a devoted father, loving son and brother. He was compassionate, kind and loyal to his family and friends. His passing leaves a void in the lives of those he loved and embraced as a father, son, brother and friend.

Funeral arrangements are private and under the care of Roney Funeral Home in North Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with Jon's family is available online at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
Download Now